Blair William & Co. IL Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,647 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 403.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $44.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.56. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 2.50.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $459.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.98 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.89 per share, with a total value of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

