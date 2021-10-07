Blair William & Co. IL Has $987,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

MBB stock opened at $108.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.43. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $107.89 and a 52 week high of $110.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.