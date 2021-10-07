Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,214,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,966,000 after purchasing an additional 334,968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,043,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,030,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,089,000 after acquiring an additional 145,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,593,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,301,000 after acquiring an additional 486,960 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,622,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,155,000 after acquiring an additional 182,059 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $147.95 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $108.73 and a one year high of $152.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.72.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

