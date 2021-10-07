Blake Jeffrey Grayson Sells 16,609 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 16,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $1,163,128.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blake Jeffrey Grayson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 20,004 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $1,417,683.48.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 690 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $50,611.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $68.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 127.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2,222.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 305,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 1,065.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.