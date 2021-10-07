Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Up 21.0% in September

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.05. The stock had a trading volume of 701 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,945. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.34. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 30,730 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,799 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 30.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

BlueKnight Energy Partners LP engages in the operation of independent asphalt facilities. It provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt. The company was founded on February 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

