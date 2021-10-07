B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut B&M European Value Retail from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $31.84 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.36. B&M European Value Retail has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $33.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.24.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

