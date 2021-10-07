BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in The Andersons by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

ANDE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded The Andersons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $31.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.68.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.70. The Andersons had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 777.78%.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at $646,971.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

