BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its stake in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in LendingTree by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $45,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 711.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $133.22 on Thursday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -193.07 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.50.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

