BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $357,000 Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its stake in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Viad were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,356,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,131,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter worth $1,914,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viad by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,885 shares during the period. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VVI opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.35. Viad Corp has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $951.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). Viad had a negative return on equity of 86.57% and a negative net margin of 92.11%. The company had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

