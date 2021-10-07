BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 12,214 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 105.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 557,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 552,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after buying an additional 146,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 625,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 74,618 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.98. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $87.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.65 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

