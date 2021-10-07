BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stock Holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rattler Midstream were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 47,438 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Rattler Midstream by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RTLR opened at $11.65 on Thursday. Rattler Midstream LP has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $101.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.64 million. Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Rattler Midstream LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is an increase from Rattler Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.48%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Rattler Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

