Bombardier (TSE:BBD) Raised to Outperform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Bombardier (TSE:BBD) from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
Bombardier has a 52 week low of C$7.83 and a 52 week high of C$13.18.
