Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. operates as a lifestyle retail chain devoted to western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company’s products include boots, denim, western shirts, cowboy hats, belts and belt buckles, and western-style jewellery and accessories; and rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denims, and shirts, as well as safety-toe boots, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing. It sells its products through bootbarn.com, an e-commerce Website. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.85.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $92.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $99.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 2.95.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,315,349. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 331,662 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,696,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 213,856 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,586,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,778,000 after purchasing an additional 169,218 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

