Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $86.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's share price that has declined year to date.”

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BAH. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.88.

BAH opened at $80.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $74.32 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

In other news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $539,069.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAH. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

