Boston Partners Buys 583,747 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Boston Partners raised its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,776,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583,747 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Realogy were worth $32,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Realogy by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realogy in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Realogy by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 23.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Realogy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

