Boston Partners Decreases Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Boston Partners decreased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 923,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.09% of AXIS Capital worth $45,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,362,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

NYSE:AXS opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $42.44 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -80.77%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

