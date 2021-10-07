Boston Partners Decreases Stock Position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Boston Partners reduced its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 815,096 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $69,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in World Fuel Services by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

Shares of World Fuel Services stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.73. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. Analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

In other World Fuel Services news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

World Fuel Services Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.