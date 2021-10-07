Boston Partners Reduces Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,091 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 2.26% of Delek US worth $35,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Delek US by 1,132.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 191,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after purchasing an additional 176,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 691,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 165,188 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their price target on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.92 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

