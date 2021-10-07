Boston Partners Sells 10,477 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,477 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $40,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLY. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,339.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the second quarter worth $71,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $13.62 on Thursday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

