Boston Partners Sells 6,314 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Boston Partners decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,178,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,314 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $50,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 35.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.35. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.13 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.90 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

