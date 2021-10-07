Boston Partners Trims Stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Boston Partners lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,268,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 49,562 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 1.48% of NMI worth $28,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp increased its stake in NMI by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 42,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 26,050 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $3,733,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter worth about $608,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NMI by 1,657.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NMIH opened at $22.54 on Thursday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $120.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.61 million. NMI had a net margin of 43.40% and a return on equity of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

