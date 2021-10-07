Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle Sells 2,608 Shares

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 2,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $100,460.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $38.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -101.32 and a beta of 1.32. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95.

Get Bottomline Technologies (de) alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $122.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EPAY. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 28.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies (de) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.