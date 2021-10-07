Brenntag’s (BNTGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Brenntag in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brenntag from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

BNTGY opened at $18.80 on Monday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $12.67 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.91.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

