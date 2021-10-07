Bridge Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $48.00 (BRDG)

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 7th. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $139,772.19 and approximately $48.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bridge Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bridge Protocol

BRDG is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The official message board for Bridge Protocol is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

