Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) Short Interest Up 29.5% in September

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 390,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $100,277.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,673.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 124.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristow Group during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 874.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Bristow Group by 2,368.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Bristow Group in the first quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

VTOL traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.31. 93,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,393. Bristow Group has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.15.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 11.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $300.60 million for the quarter.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

