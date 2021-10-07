Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $280.63 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce $280.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.35 million and the lowest is $278.30 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $253.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

NYSE BRX opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $395,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after purchasing an additional 307,090 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

