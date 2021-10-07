Brokerages Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $737.15 Million

Brokerages predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $739.90 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $10.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $364.12. 507,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,622. The business has a 50 day moving average of $363.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.43. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $200.35 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total value of $3,722,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,650.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 213,180 shares of company stock worth $78,646,127. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

