Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $41.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCXI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

