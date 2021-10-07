Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $9.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to report sales of $9.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. ChemoCentryx reported sales of $5.09 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full year sales of $41.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.67 million to $83.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.71 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $151.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChemoCentryx.
ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 667.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CCXI traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,664,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,440. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.89. ChemoCentryx has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.
ChemoCentryx Company Profile
ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.
