Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.66 Million

Analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce sales of $19.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.90 million and the highest is $22.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $75.81 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $110.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 201.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,190 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the second quarter valued at about $15,178,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $5.91 on Thursday. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.47.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

