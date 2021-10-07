Brokerages Anticipate ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $681.05 Million

Analysts expect that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) will announce $681.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $674.40 million to $687.70 million. ManTech International reported sales of $636.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $648.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ManTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.18. 513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.07. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.24%.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,658,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard J. Kerr sold 3,282 shares of ManTech International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $278,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,107 shares of company stock worth $2,515,395. 33.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in ManTech International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 12.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ManTech International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

