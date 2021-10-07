Brokerages Anticipate Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to Post $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Materion reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $371.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.65 million. Materion had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Materion from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of Materion stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,484. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.44. Materion has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $80.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Materion by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

