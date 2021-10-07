Brokerages Anticipate Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $545.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stepan (NYSE:SCL) will report $545.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $529.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $571.20 million. Stepan reported sales of $464.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $595.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.43 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 7.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

SCL traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.54. The stock had a trading volume of 62,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,845. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.76. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.9% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stepan by 4.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 5.6% in the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

