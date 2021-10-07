Brokerages Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce sales of $17.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Xencor reported sales of $35.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year sales of $184.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.59 million to $233.37 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $97.28 million, with estimates ranging from $23.46 million to $170.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $67.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 716.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Xencor during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

XNCR traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $36.72. 238,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60. Xencor has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 99.35 and a beta of 0.69.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.