Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 366.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $54.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.20 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 609,060 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,546,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,727,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2,682.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 318,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 306,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $186.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.80. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

