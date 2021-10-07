Brokerages Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$28.36

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,136. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AltaGas has a 52-week low of C$16.04 and a 52-week high of C$26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.38.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 76.03%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

See Also: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.