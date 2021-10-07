Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $57.00

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BANR. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 2nd quarter worth $15,520,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,393,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Banner by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after buying an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banner by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 765,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,508,000 after acquiring an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Banner by 31.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 300,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 72,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.20. Banner has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $60.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.45. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

