Brokerages Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target at C$17.14

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.14.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIR.UN. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. CIBC raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst alerts:

DIR.UN stock traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.53. 196,992 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,941. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$11.35 and a 12 month high of C$17.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.