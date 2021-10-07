Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $98.88

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE EHC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.66. 7,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 253,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,779,000 after buying an additional 27,357 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 292.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after buying an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,448,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

