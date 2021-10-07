Brokerages Set Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) PT at $18.33

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,924 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after buying an additional 1,872,634 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 1,298,124 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $19,428,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $15,600,000.

TWNK traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.37. 148,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.72. Hostess Brands has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $18.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

