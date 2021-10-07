Brokerages Set Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) Target Price at €40.55

Infineon Technologies AG (ETR:IFXA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €41.50 ($48.82).

IFXA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies has a 1-year low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 1-year high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.