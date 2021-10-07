Brokerages Set Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target at $15.67

Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSFE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paysafe from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America began coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PSFE opened at $7.19 on Monday. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paysafe will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the first quarter worth $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter worth about $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,180,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 307.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 197,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 149,035 shares during the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

