Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.
Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,553. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Taylor Morrison Home
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
