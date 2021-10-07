Brokerages Set Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Price Target at $35.75

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of TMHC stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.63. 469 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,553. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.17. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CFO C. David Cone sold 271,518 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $7,439,593.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,533 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

