Brokerages Set W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $87.40

Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

NYSE:WPC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 949,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,025. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.71. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,385,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in W. P. Carey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.