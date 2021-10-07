Brokerages Set Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Price Target at $169.54

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $169.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,033,182. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,316 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 170.7% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 4.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,052 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 9,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.82. 57,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,212,626. Walmart has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

