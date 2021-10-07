Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sun Life Financial Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.48 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.39. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLF. CSFB lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.

TSE SLF opened at C$68.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$40.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$65.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.83. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$51.59 and a 1-year high of C$68.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.