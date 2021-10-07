Brokers Issue Forecasts for Z Holdings Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YAHOY)

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Z in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Z’s FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

OTCMKTS:YAHOY opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.63. Z has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Z Holdings Corp. engages in the management of group companies and related operations. It operates through the following segments: Media and Commerce. The Media segment covers the advertisement related services that include search linked advertisement and display advertisement. The Commerce segment handles the commerce related services in Yahoo Auction!, Yahoo! Shopping, ASKUL Corp., and Yahoo! Premium.

