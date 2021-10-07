Brokers Offer Predictions for iBio, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of iBio in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. iBio has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $200.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 17.67 and a quick ratio of 17.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iBio by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,553,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,485,000 after purchasing an additional 120,581 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in iBio by 31.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,846,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 914,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iBio by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after buying an additional 222,134 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iBio by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,189,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 234,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iBio by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,106,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 82,693 shares during the period. 19.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the iBio, Inc and iBio CDMO business segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

