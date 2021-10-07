Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (RA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on November 18th

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of RA opened at $21.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.83. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $22.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

