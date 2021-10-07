Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies (LON:BASC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies PLC (LON:BASC) traded down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,320 ($17.25) and last traded at GBX 1,325 ($17.31). 18,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 17,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,345 ($17.57).

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.76. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £158.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19.

Brown Advisory US Smaller Companies Company Profile (LON:BASC)

Jupiter US Smaller Companies PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Jupiter Unit Trust Managers Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of small and mid-cap companies having a market capitalization from $100 million and $5 billion.

