Bulldog Investors LLP Buys New Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 75,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $146,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 18.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,944 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth about $49,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNCR. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price for the company. Roth Capital cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market cap of $205.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

